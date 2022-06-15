Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

HC rejects Vijay Babu's plea to avert arrest over revealing identity of rape complainant

Our Correspondent
Published: June 15, 2022 06:50 PM IST Updated: June 15, 2022 07:01 PM IST
Vijay Babu
Vijay Babu. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Kochi

Kochi: The Kerala High Court rejected film personality Vijay Babu’s anticipatory bail plea in the case registered for revealing the identity of a young actress who had complained of sexual assault.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas on Tuesday disposed of the plea stating that the offences alleged against him of revealing the survivor’s identity are bailable.

The Court proceedings were held in camera, on Tuesday, to protect the privacy of the survivor.

RELATED ARTICLES

The Prosecution argument was complete on Tuesday. Gracious Kuriakose, the Additional Director General of Prosecution appeared for the Government.

Defence argument 

Meanwhile, the hearing continued on Wednesday in the related case of sexual assault allegations against him. The Court had also extended the interim protection from arrest granted to Babu until Wednesday.

The police have booked Babu under charges of sexual assault on a complaint from a young actress that she was sexually assaulted by Babu on March 16 and March 22.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.