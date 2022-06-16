Malayalam
Governor to inaugurate Loka Kerala Sabha today

Our Correspondent
Published: June 16, 2022 02:19 PM IST
Arif Mohammad Khan
Arif Mohammad Khan. File Photo.
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Governor Arif Mohammad Khan will inaugurate the third edition of the Loka Kerala Sabha at the Nishagandhi auditorium in Kanakakunnu at 5pm on Thursday.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will preside over the function. Speaker M B Rajesh, opposition leader V D Satheesan and Ministers will also speak during the event.

The Sabha conference will be held at the Assembly complex on Friday and Saturday. The CM will inaugurate the sessions at the Assembly complex at 10am on Friday. V D Satheesan and Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan are also expected to address the gathering.

A total of 169 elected representatives and 182 expatriates will take part in the event. The summit will also have representation from 65 countries and 21 states.

 

