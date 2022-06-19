Kerala Govt draws up grand plans for expatriates at Loka Kerala Sabha

Thiruvananthapuram: The third edition of the Loka Kerala Sabha, the government-organised forum of non-resident Keralites, concluded here on Saturday after drawing up elaborate plans for the welfare of expatriates from the State. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced a medical insurance scheme for expatriates and their family members is under consideration.

The State would also explore the possibility of setting up a legal-aid system, by also including the legal experts from the respective countries, for providing legal assistance to the expats. The government would also provide assistance for setting up higher educational institutions in the state, the Chief Minister said during the concluding meet of the third edition of the Loka Kerala Sabha on Saturday.

“To get accurate data on expatriates, a Kerala migration survey would be conducted this year and the data bank expanded. The Malayali pravasi data portal would be developed and linked to the expat insurance and related welfare schemes for this,” the CM added.

An extensive global registration campaign would also be launched. The Loka Kerala Sabha Secretariat would take the necessary decisions on the recommendations. Projects would be implemented in coordination with the Centre and by the State on its own.

Minister P Rajeev said that an online adalat would be held to address the industrial investment grievances of expats.

A total of 296 delegates participated, and 316 suggestions were made. Speaker M B Rajesh said that further action would be taken after examining these.

NORKA resident vice-chairman P Sreeramakrishnan, K T Jaleel MLA, NORKA vice-chairman M A Yusuffali, and directors Ravi Pillai and Azad Moopen also addressed the gathering. (NORKA is the Department of Non-Resident Keralites’ Affairs.)

Key suggestions



* NORKA should give more focus to countries where there are no Indian embassies. Not legal advice, but legal assistance should be given to those who have been jailed in foreign countries over business cases. Lawyers, who know the native language of the respective country, should be tasked with handling the cases.



* Industrial units that have been shut down in the state should be restarted using the capital generated by expatriates.

* Raise the age limit for the pravasi pension and increase government share in it. Pravasi lottery should be started.

* Kudumbashree should create awareness among those who go for occupations such as domestic work.

* Companies that exploit workers should be blacklisted.

* A welfare scheme is needed for the expats who are not able to return after coming home due to the Covid pandemic.

* Funds from the panchayat budget should be set aside for expats,

* Set up a university in Kerala for expat students.