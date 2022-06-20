Bike racing: 2 youths killed in Thiruvananthapuram

Vizhinjam: Two youths were killed during bike racing along the Kovalam-Mukkola bypass near here on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Sarath, 20, and Mohammed Firoz, 22. Sharath is the son of Chowara natives Y Shaji and Ramani, while Firoz is the son of Vattiyoorkavu residents Habeeb and Sharafunnisa.

The accident happened as the bikes collided at Mukkola around 5.30pm on Sunday. A group of bike riders had been racing in the area since Sunday afternoon. The bikers raced one another even as other large vehicles passed by. Two of the speeding bikes collided head-on, according to eyewitnesses, and the bike riders were thrown off onto the road. The 108 ambulance was called in to take them to the hospital, but their lives could not be saved. The others in the group fled, according to the police.

The Vizhinjam police have registered a case.

Sharath, who had completed plus-two, was working at an automobile workshop. He has two siblings - Santhosh and Shalini. Mohammed Firoz was a graduate. Farris and Fathima are his siblings