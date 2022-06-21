Kidney recipient death: Preliminary report suggests 'coordination failure', Police files case

Thiruvanthapuram: The police have filed a case on the kidney recipient death at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital on Monday. The case was filed on the basis of a complaint filed by the recipient's brother.

Health minister Veena George on Monday suspended the heads of the Urology and Nephrology departments of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College after the death of Suresh, 54, a kidney transplant patient raised questions about the preparedness of the Medical College.

She said that the preliminary report submitted by the additional chief secretary (health) had pointed out the possibility of a "coordination failure" at the Medical College.

The comprehensive probe that has been instituted will also look into the conspiracy angle.

It is alleged that though the kidney of a brain-dead 36-year-old patient in Kochi was brought to the Medical College in quick time, the transplant operation began at least four hours late.

However, the preliminary report has ruled out any delay.

When the Medical College was informed of the kidney availability on June 19, the minister said all the claimants were called for a test. The surgery lasted for nearly eight hours but the patient was declared dead.