Cop-killer fugitive flashes gun, heroically overpowered in Thiruvananthapuram

A fugitive who is accused of murdering a cop was heroically nabbed by policemen on whom he threatened to fire a revolver in Thiruvananthapuram.

Santosh alias Jet Santosh (45) of Puthuvalputhan House, Pallithura, Attipra was taken into custody by the Thumba Police after much drama on Thursday. The police also retrieved the revolver and six rounds.

Santosh is accused of murdering ASI Krishnankutty inside his house at Chempazhanthy in 1998. He was declared a fugitive after going into hiding while out of bail.

Santosh, who was involved in numerous criminal cases, had allegedly murdered the cop for arresting him.

The Thumba Police had come close to nabbing him in 2017 and 2020, but on both occasions he escaped by flashing a gun.

According to reports, he had been in Kannur, Coimbatore, Chennai and Colachel and even attempted to attain a passport.

Based on a tip-off, a team of Thuma Police reached his residence, but Santosh slid on a coconut tree close to his house and managed to run. When confronted, he flashed a gun, but the cops overpowered him. He has been remanded.