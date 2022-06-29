Pinarayi spars with Satheesan over 'Koopamandookam' remark

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and opposition leader V D Satheesan locked horns in the Assembly over the ‘Kupamandukam’ expression used by the opposition leader earlier.

The heated exchange ensued after A N Shamseer of the ruling front stated that it was wrong to have referred to the Chief Minister as 'Koopamandookam' .

During a recent press meet, Satheesan had said that the Chief Minister should not be like 'Koopamandookam'. Satheesan on Tuesday asserted that he had not meant the literal meaning of the expression which is 'frog in the well', but narrow-minded. And that the expression was used as the CM had made untrue statements about Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

K T Jaleel said former Gujarat DGP R B Sreekumar in his book had stated that Sonia Gandhi did not visit Zakia Jafri, the widow of Congress MP Ehsan Jafri who was killed during the 2001 riots in Gujarat. The Chief Minister too reiterated this later during discussions.

But Satheesan claimed that Zakia Jafri’s son had stated that Sonia Gandhi had met her at the Circuit House in Ahmedabad.

The discussion on the Opposition's adjournment motion regarding the gold smuggling case was taken up by the House on Tuesday. Congress member Shafi Parambil introduced the motion.