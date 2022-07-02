Five of a family found dead in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Five of a family were found dead in Kallambalam near here on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Manikuttan his wife Sandhya, daughter Ameya, son Ajish and aunt Devaki.

While Manikuttan was found hanging, the others appear to have consumed poison, as per initial reports.

Recently, the Panchayat Health department had taken action against Manikuttan's roadside eatery shop following which the shop remained shut for two days. Neighbours say the family had debt-related issues.



