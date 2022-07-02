Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Five of a family found dead in Thiruvananthapuram

Our Correspondent
Published: July 02, 2022 08:55 AM IST
The family was apparently debt-ridden, according to neighbours. Photo: MMTV

Thiruvananthapuram: Five of a family were found dead in Kallambalam near here on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Manikuttan his wife Sandhya, daughter Ameya, son Ajish and aunt Devaki.

While Manikuttan was found hanging, the others appear to have consumed poison, as per initial reports.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recently, the Panchayat Health department had taken action against Manikuttan's roadside eatery shop following which the shop remained shut for two days. Neighbours say the family had debt-related issues.

(To be updated)

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.