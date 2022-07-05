PC George slapped with fresh case for insulting woman journalist

A case has been registered against PC George for insulting a woman journalist during his arrest in a sexual harassment incident the other day.

The Museum Police here has slapped section 509 of the Indian Penal Code (Word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) for his remark.

When a woman journalist questioned the legality of him naming the person who had filed the sexual harassment complaint, George retorted: "Then I'll tell your name."

The journalists immediately pointed out that it was improper from his side, to which George said: "Ok, it is improper. That's it, right?"

The remarks drew widespread criticism and George's first response after being granted bail by a magistrate court -- within hours of his arrest -- was to apologise to the woman.

"When the police were taking me away in a fake case I behaved without love toward a little sister. A woman whom I regarded like this little sister filed the case against me," George said then.

Meanwhile, the complainant, who is accused in the Solar Scam, had recently said that she would move the High Court of Kerala with stronger charges against George.