Kochi: The High Court, coming down heavily on the Kochi Corporation and the Public Work Department (PWD) on the poor maintenance of the roads, asked whether the roads are being built with gum.

Pointing out that the contractors and engineers would be held responsible when the top surface of the roads wither away at the first sight of the monsoon, Justice Devan Ramachandran directed the Corporation and the PWD to file a report to the Court detailing the actions initiated against those responsible.

The amici curiae appointed by the Court had also informed the Court that most of the City roads remain damaged. The Court has directed the authorities to collect the details from the amici curiae and to file a detailed status report including the names of the contractors and engineers for each particular road and the actions taken.

The Court made the observation after mentioning the state of South Flyover Road. The Court also warned that it would not hesitate to initiate the maximum legal action against the engineers and contractors. The Justice said, the Court is being forced to take such steps. The pleas on the pathetic conditions of the roads would be considered again on July 18.