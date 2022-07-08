Youth Cong Kerala claims sexual harassment accused was expelled for 'indiscipline'

The Indian Youth Congress Kerala has said it has yet to receive a complaint of sexual harassment from a female colleague who attended the party's Yuva Chinthan Shivir in Palakkad last week.

Explaining the expulsion of the accused Vivek Nair from the party in the absence of a complaint, the president of IYC Kerala, Shafi Parambil, said the party had taken action on disciplinary grounds.

Addressing the media here on Friday, MLA Shafi Parambil, said that the expelled male colleague had been warned before for indiscipline.

"But he created a scene inside the camp by using abusive language. He was warned once and such repeated behaviour of indiscipline is unacceptable to the party," said Parambil.

"However, as it is not a nonbailable offense a complaint was not given to the police," he added.

Meanwhile, Parambil said that his organisation would stand 'rock solid' beside the affected colleague and would offer 'legal and moral support to the girl' when she comes forward with a complaint.

"If the affected person feels her modesty was outraged by someone she can raise a complaint whenever she wishes. The Youth Congress will stand rock solid beside the girl. We realise that a complaint of this nature should not be dealt with internally or politically."

Refuting media reports that the Youth Congress has tried to cover up the issue despite a complaint, Parambil said the "state youth Congress committee has not received a complaint". "In the complaint that is said to have been given to the all India youth Congress committee, the secretary has said there is no reference of sexual harassment.

"The Youth Congress would like to assure the people of Kerala that if we receive a complaint we will hand it over to the police. She has said that the things that are being circulated in the media were not mentioned in her complaint.

"She called for an internal probe to find if someone within the organisation was responsible for spreading misinformation. As directed by the All India Youth Congress committee we have entrusted two secretaries to enquire," Parambil said.