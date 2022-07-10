Curbs on free supply of saplings by Kerala Forest Dept

Kozhikode: The Kerala Forest Department has decided to put restrictions on the free supply of saplings for planting under the social forestry scheme.

Now onwards, only those organisations who inform in advance the details such as the place where saplings are planted will be given the saplings.

Such organisations will have the responsibility for the upkeep of the planted saplings.

As per the new plan, there will also be restrictions on organisations and establishments in procuring saplings from the Forest Department for distributing it to the beneficiaries.

Hereafter, the saplings meant for supply will be grown in 838 nurseries under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS).

Such a decision was taken after realising that not much headway was made in the social forestry sector even after spending a whopping Rs 109.83 crore in the last 10 years.

Those who want to plant saplings during the period starting from Environment Day in June next to "Vana Mahotsavam" Day in July next have to register now itself.

A slew of high-level meetings attended by the Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary suggested these changes in the implementation of the programme.

Till now, the department used to grow 60 lakh saplings on a yearly basis and then to distribute it to all those who wanted it.

But during all these years, the Forest Department didn't have any data on who all collected saplings, how many of them were planted and how many of them became plants.