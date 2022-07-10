Newborn falls on floor during test at hospital, in ICU with skull fracture

Neyyattinkara: A four-day-old baby suffered a fracture on its skull after falling on the floor at Neyyattinkara General Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram district on Saturday. The male child, belonging to Sheela and Suresh Kumar of Lourdepuram in Kanjiramkulam, had allegedly slipped from the hands of nurse to the floor. After the incident, the newborn was rushed to SAT Hospital attached to the Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram city and admitted to the intensive care unit.

The incident took place around 10.30 am on Saturday at the Neyyattinkara hospital where Sheela had earlier delivered the child. As procedures for discharge where underway, the nurse noticed that the infant had developed a yellow pallor and suggested a blood test. According to Sheela, the infant accidentally fell on the floor while the blood test was being carried out. Sheela said that her mother was witness to the incident.

Immediately, scanning was done on the infant and the baby was referred to the SAT Hospital for advanced treatment.

Meanwhile, the Superintendent at Neyyattinkara hospital denied the allegation that the infant had fallen to the floor from a nurse’s hand. "The child accidentally slipped from a warmer and to the floor. Following the fall, the infant was scanned. Afterwards, the infant had cried and was fed," said the superintendent.