Did Sreelekha fail to act against Pulsar Suni? Kerala police begin probe

Thrissur: The Kerala police on Tuesday launched a preliminary investigation into a complaint filed against former top police officer R Sreelekha, IPS, who recently made a series of startling 'revelations' about the 2017 actress sexual assault case.

The police in Thrissur have started an inquiry into the complaint alleging that Sreelekha failed to act against the Pulsar Suni, the prime accused in the actress assault case, despite being aware of his criminal antecedents.

The complaint was filed by social activist and professor Kusumam Joseph on Monday evening with the Thrissur Rural SP. According to the complaint, Sreelekha, in her recent YouTube video, claimed that several actors had informed her that Suni had befriended and blackmailed them.

"We received a complaint yesterday alleging that Sreelekha had failed to act despite knowing that Suni had assaulted other actors. We have begun the preliminary investigation into the complaint," Thrissur Rural SP, Aishwarya Dongre, told PTI.

Sreelekha had on Monday stirred up a controversy as she alleged that the investigation team in the actor assault case of 2017 lacks enough evidence against actor Dileep.

The retired IPS officer had claimed that many other actors have told her about Suni, who had earned their trust and later abducted them and sexually assaulted them and took pictures on the mobile phone camera.

Sreelekha, who had retired as Director General of Police (Prisons), made many controversial claims through her YouTube channel and said she was sharing the reasons for considering Malayalam actor Dileep innocent in the criminal case he was accused. Blaming the media for hiding facts related to the actor assault case, the former officer said the investigation team was forced to arrest Dileep due to the pressure from the media.

The actress-victim who has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films was abducted and allegedly molested in her car for two hours by some of the accused, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017 and later escaped in a busy area. The entire act was filmed by some of the accused to blackmail the actress. There are 10 accused in the case.

Dileep, the eight accused in the case, was also arrested and sent to jail. He was released after the court granted him bail.

(With inputs from PTI)