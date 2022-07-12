Man stabbed to death in Thrissur bar, owner & friend seriously injured

A man was killed and two others seriously injured in a knife attack inside a bar at Thalikulam in Thrissur on Tuesday night.

The deceased, Baiju (35), was a friend of the bar owner, Krishnaraj, who along with another friend Ananthu were also stabbed.

The crime took place at Thalikulam Residency that was inaugurated just ten days ago.

According to reports, members of the staff had an ongoing disagreement with the bar management, which resulted in a scuffle on Tuesday.

The bar owner, Krishnaraj summoned his friend Baiju and Ananthu and in the scuffle that followed the trio was attacked.

The police said that a seven-member gang that came in a car had attacked the trio. Ananthu was reportedly stabbed in the chest and is being treated at a private hospital in Thrissur. Krishnaraj was rushed to Ernakulam.