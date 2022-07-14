Married to Binoy Kodiyeri, alleges Bihar native amid Bombay HC hearing

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has adjourned the hearing on a petition filed by Binoy Kodiyeri and a Bihar-native woman, seeking to settle the sexual abuse case against him.

The hearing was adjourned as Binoy's lawyer was unable to appear in court. However, indications are that the delay over drafting a proper reply over the issue of marriage was the reason for the lawyer's absence.

During the hearing, they were asked if they were married. The woman said yes to the query, while Binoy replied in the negative. There was also no clear answer to a query about the child's future either. The court then directed to file a detailed reply on Wednesday.

The woman had lodged a complaint with the Mumbai police against Binoy in June 2019.

She alleged that she was abused for years with the promise of marriage, and that she has a son in the relationship. She had said that she met Binoy while she was working at a dance bar in Dubai. He allegedly promised to marry her, if she were to quit her job. She visited his house frequently and became pregnant in November 2009. She then came to Mumbai. Binoy assured her mother and sister that he would marry her.

The woman had also stated that he rented a flat at Andheri West in February 2010 for her. He used to regularly visit her and sent money every month. However in 2015, he told her that it would be difficult to send money due to business issues. Later when she called him, he started avoiding her.

The woman said she came to know that Binoy was married only in 2018. When she questioned him about this, he initially evaded the question. He later threatened her and stopped attending her calls, as per the woman's complaint.