'Will use whatever term Modi deserves': KPCC prez Sudhakaran slams 'gag order'

Kannur: Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President K Sudhakaran on Thursday slammed the "gag order" on the usage of certain words in Parliament, saying all terms used by opposition parties to describe the Modi dispensation will now be considered "unparliamentary".

"As a member of the Lok Sabha, I want to continue to use whatever term he [Modi] deserves, both inside and outside the House," the Kannur MP lashed out.

According to a new booklet by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, use of terms like 'jumlajeevi', 'baal buddhi', 'Covid spreader' and 'Snoopgate' and even commonly used words like 'ashamed', 'abused, 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' and 'incompetent' will henceforth be considered unparliamentary in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Sudhakaran said that this list would only be complete will the addition of "Modi" and "BJP".

Meanwhile, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has termed the compilation the "New Dictionary for New India".

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien said, "Session begins in a few days. GAG ORDER ISSUED ON MPs."

"Now, we will not be allowed to use these basic words while delivering a speech in #Parliament: Ashamed. Abused. Betrayed. Corrupt. Hypocrisy. Incompetent. I will use all these words. Suspend me. Fighting for democracy," the TMC leader said.

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also hit out at the government, saying the meme to speak only "Wah Modi ji, Wah" seems to be turning true.

"'What to do, what to speak, only Wah Modi ji, Wah', this popular meme now seems to be turning true," she said in a tweet in Hindi while sharing the news report about unparliamentary words.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked what is the intention of the government.

"What is the intention of the government. If one does corruption, then do not say corrupt; call corruption a 'masterstroke'. After throwing 'jumlas' (rhetoric) like '2 crore jobs', 'doubling farmers' income', they should be termed as 'thank you'," Vadra said in a tweet in Hindi.

"PS: Who used the word 'Andolanjeevi' for the country's 'annadatas' in Parliament," she also asked in an apparent swipe at the prime minister.

Not a new list, says govt sources



Amid the opposition outrage, government sources, however, said the list does not contain new suggestions, but merely a compilation of words already expunged in the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha or state legislatures.



It also contains a list of words considered unparliamentary in parliaments of Commonwealth countries, they said.

They said the opposition has created a hue and cry about the compilation of unparliamentary words in Parliament. But what is "amusing" is that they have tried to create a storm without knowing the facts, an official said, adding this list is brought out every year.

"Most of these words were considered unparliamentary even during the UPA Government. The booklet is a mere compilation of the words, not suggestions or order," the official said.

Some words and expressions are declared unparliamentary from time to time by the Chair in different Legislative bodies in the country as well as in Commonwealth Parliaments, and have been compiled by the Lok Sabha Secretariat for ready reference in the future.

However, the Rajya Sabha Chairman and the Lok Sabha Speaker will have the last word in expunging words and expressions.

The Monsoon session of Parliament will begin on July 18 and continue till August 12.