Monkeypox: Two under observation in Kottayam, no symptoms yet

Kottayam: Two people here who travelled with a Kollam native, who was later confirmed to be infected with monkeypox, have been put under observation.

District Medical Officer Dr N Priya allayed concerns by informing that the two have not shown any symptoms yet.

She said, as a precautionary measure, the two have been made to undergo 21-day home observation.

Earlier in the day, the Kerala government had issued special alerts to five districts in an effort to step up the vigil to prevent the spread of monkeypox.

Kottayam had figured on that list along with Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Alappuzha.

It was to these five districts that co-passengers of the infected person in the Sharjah-Thiruvananthapuram flight travelled after landing here on July 12.

Isolation facilities will be set up in all these districts.

Health Minister Veena George said that health workers are in touch with the people who were suspected to have come in contact with the infected person.

There were 164 passengers and six cabin crew on board the flight.

In response to the unfolding crisis in Kerala, the Centre had rushed a high-level multi-disciplinary team to collaborate with the State's health authorities.

Monkeypox symptoms



The most common symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, and swollen lymph nodes.



This is followed or accompanied by the development of a rash which can last for two to three weeks. The rash can be found on the face, palms of the hands, soles of the feet, eyes, mouth, throat, groin, and genital and/or anal regions of the body.

The number of lesions can range from one to several thousand. Lesions begin flat, then fill with liquid before they crust over, dry up and fall off, with a fresh layer of skin forming underneath.

Symptoms typically last two to three weeks and usually go away on their own or with supportive care, such as medication for pain or fever. People remain infectious until all of the lesions have crusted over, the scabs fallen off and a new layer of skin has formed underneath.