Court orders probe team to find who accessed memory card illegally

Kochi: The trial court handling the 2017 actor assault case in which actor Dileep is an accused has directed the investigation team to find out who has accessed the memory card — a crucial piece of evidence — while it was under the custody of the court.

It also pointed out that it is not fair to keep anyone under the shadow of suspicion until the confusion regarding who accessed the memory card is cleared.

The forensic examination found that the memory card was accessed on a Vivo phone with a Jio sim card, from 12.19 to 12.54 pm on July 19, 2021. On the same day, the advocate for the first accused in the case accessed and examined the memory card for the visuals of the crime, under the supervision of the Trial Court judge, on the court’s laptop device, in the presence of a woman police officer.

The defence lawyer said he was shown the visuals by connecting the pen drive to a laptop for 15 minutes after 3 pm on the same day.

The Supreme Court had granted permission to the defense counsel to examine the visuals in the court on strict directions that no digital devices, including mobile phones, must not be allowed inside the court during the examination. To protect the survivor's privacy, the SC had also directed that the visuals must be examined only under the supervision of the trial court.

The investigation team had confirmed that the tower location of the lawyer’s phone until 2 pm was in Thripoonithara, and that of the woman police officer was near the Aluva Police Club.

The forensic team found that it was a Vivo phone from the files that got downloaded on other active applications while the memory card was accessed. However, the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number could not be found through the forensic examination.

The trial court had considered the case on Saturday as the extension allowed to complete the investigation had ended on July 15.

Judge Honey M Varghese, meanwhile, said she refused to check the visuals on the memory card although the investigating officers had told her to do so.