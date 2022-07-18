Malayalam
UAE drops two-year work experience for recruitment of nurses

Our Correspondent
Published: July 18, 2022 11:43 AM IST
Image Credit | Shutterstock images
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Dubai: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) health department has omitted the mandatory two-year work experience for the recruitment of nurses and laboratory technicians/technologists.

Nurses, who have a Nursing degree recognised by India, nursing council registration and a good conduct certificate, can now appear for the UAE Health Department’s exam.

The new terms have been published on the UAE Government Health Department website, under the section professional qualifications on page 70 (https://www.doh.gov.ae.en.pqr).

Meanwhile, to work as a nurse in schools in the UAE, the requisite criteria still include 2 years of work experience and the qualification of a registered nurse.

