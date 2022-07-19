Kannur man killed in Oman road accident, 4 other Malayalis injured

A Kannur-native was killed in a road accident in Oman on Tuesday. Five others, including Malayalis were injured in the accident on the Thumrait-Haima Road near Salalah.

Shamseer Parakkal Najeeb (39) was reported killed after the vehicle a group was travelling in crashed following a tyre burst. They were returning from a Salalah visit.

Other Kannur-natives, Rayees and Sameer and Kozhikode natives Najeeb and Swaliha Najeeb were injured and shifted to hospitals at Nizwa and Haima.

The injured were rescued by the police.