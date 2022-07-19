Security officer booked for forcing NEET candidate to take off innerwear

Kollam: A woman security officer has been booked for forcing a girl to remove her innerwear as part of the frisking process ahead of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) at a centre in Kollam, on Sunday. She has been booked under charges, including that for outraging the modesty of a woman.

Police have registered a case against the security officer on a complaint from the father of the Sooranad native. She was reportedly asked by the accused if it was her future that mattered to her or the innerwear! The complaint says the girl could not write the exam well due to mental stress caused by the humiliation.

Another girl candidate who appeared at the same test centre has also filed a similar complaint.

The complaint also mentions that the girls were told to remove their bras and their dresses were checked by the security personnel at the entrance to the NEET venue. The checking and the forced removal of the innerwear were done citing the presence of metal parts in the dress.

The shocking incident happened at Ayur Marthoma Institute of Information and Technology in Kollam.

In the complaint filed by the parent to the Superintendents of Police, Kollam (Rural), it is mentioned that such actions had badly affected the girl candidates mentally. Two rooms were arranged to store the inner wear of the girls.

What officials say

The entrance test was conducted at the centre as mandated. The officials responsible for the conduct of the exam maintained that as per rule there should not be any metal parts on the body while entering the exam hall.

State Minister for Higher education R Bindu condemned the incident. The displeasure would be communicated to the Central Government and more vigil would be sought in future.

The girl narrates the ordeal

“I have been preparing for the NEET exam right from my 8th grade. I had reached the test centre along with my parents with full confidence. When the security personnel forced me to remove the bra in the name of ‘security check’, I had to step out of the hall shattered.

At the first gate, the certificates were checked. At the next point, the fingerprint and other biometrics were verified. Then I went to a point where there were 3 women security personnel. When they scanned me using the metal detectors, there was a beep sound. When it was found to be the metal hooks on the bra, I was told to remove the bra. One of the personnel was adamant and forced me to remove the brassier.

I called my mom and got her shawl for a cover to change the dress. Later, they told me to remove the shawl also. I had no other go but to obey them so that I could attend the exam. I was too stressed and disturbed that I could not appear well for the exam. I spoke of all that had happened during the security check to my parents on the way back home and decided to give a police complaint as no one else should have such an experience hereafter. My parents stood by me. It is my ambition to study and become a doctor like my sister who is pursing her MBBS course. I have been preparing for the medical entrance for 5 years now. I will continue my preparations.”