Film cannot be stalled because director is accused in assault case: HC

Our Correspondent
Published: July 20, 2022 02:29 PM IST
Kochi: The Kerala High Court has rejected a petition by a woman seeking not to grant permission for the release of the film ‘Padavettu’ because its director Liju Krishna is accused in a sexual assault case.

Both the central government and the censor board submitted that the complainant woman’s allegations were not related to the film's screening and hence they cannot intervene. Subsequently, Justice V G Arun dismissed the petition of the woman.

Liju was arrested from the shooting location in Kannur after the woman filed a complaint. The film features Nivin Pauly, among other stars.

Earlier this year, The complainant had shared a post on social media describing her relationship with Liju and the sexual assault she faced at his hands.

The survivor pointed out that she had assisted with the script of the film and helped in the shooting. Besides, she wrote dialogues, did scripting of song sequences and carried out letter communication with a company in connection with the purchase of the film.

However, she was not given any professional recognition for discharging all these responsibilities, the survivor complained.

