CPI flags police excesses, blames CPM for eroding LDF's integrity

Thiruvananthapuram: The Communist Party of India (CPI), during its Thiruvananthapuram District Conference on Sunday, accused the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) of attempting to brand the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government as 'Pinarayi's government'. The delegates also called on the Home Department to rein in the State's police force.

"The CPM is deliberately trying to brand the government as Pinarayi's government. A trend that has never before been seen in the tenure of an LDF government needs to be corrected," stated the CPI.

While discussing the action report, the CPI belted out harsh criticism against the police excesses and the Home Department.

“The responsibility of maintaining the front's integrity lies solely on the CPI. This practice should end.”

The branch committees of the CPI also came under fire for not actively involving in people's problems. According to the action report, the decline in party membership has been attributed to the lackadaisical approach of the branch committees.