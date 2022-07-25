3 more arrested over moral policing in Palakkad, child rights panel steps in

Kalladikkod (Palakkad): Police have arrested three more persons over the moral policing incident that happened here on Friday. The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has sought a detailed report from Kalladikode police and the District Child Protection Officer on the incident.

The police action is based on a complaint that a group of boys and girls were attacked and beaten up by a gang for sitting next to each other at a bus stop. Five students have formally complained to the police that they were beaten up by a gang.

On Sunday Kalladikode police arrested Panayampadu Angadikkadu A A Shameer, Akbarali and A A Shameer. They were later released on bail.

So far five persons have been arrested.

The CWC has taken a very serious note of the incident. Its further action will be based on police report.

The children who were attacked are so upset they are reluctant to go to school or even to go out elsewhere, stated their parents. The parents have demanded that the students must be counselled and reassured, besides initiating stringent action against the assailants.

One of the students who was beaten up had sought treatment at the Palakkad District Hospital after he had physical discomfort.