Man hacked to death outside home in Palakkad

Palakkad: A 50-year-old man was hacked to death at Kulukkallur panchayat in Palakkad district on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Abbas of Vandumthara.

A gang arrived at his house in the wee hours of the day. The assailants knocked on the door, and after Abbas came out of the house, they attacked him with weapons.

Abbas was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved. The body is kept at the morgue of the taluk hospital in Pattambi.

Assailants Muhammad Ali, 40, and SI MP Rajesh were taken into custody of the Koppam police. The arrest has not been recorded yet.

Abbas, a marriage broker, was murdered as he allegedly duped the accused of money in the name of an alliance.

The accused visited the victim's home in an autorickshaw and called him out in the pretext of demanding money. The victim was then stabbed using a kitchen knife.