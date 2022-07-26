Man dies in road accident hours before son’s birth in Thrissur

Thrissur: A man died in a road accident a few hours before his son’s birth in Thrissur, Kerala.



Three years since their marriage, the couple Sharath and Namitha had been waiting for their child’s birth all excited. However, on Monday, Sharath, aged 30, died in a bike accident. The sight of Namitha looking for Sharath even as she endured labour pain, was heart-wrenching.

A baby boy was born to the couple through a Caesarean section operation hours after Sharath’s death. Namitha was not brought to the ward until yesterday evening. Relatives are in a predicament as they are yet to inform her about the death of her beloved, who left her without waiting to see their newborn.

Sharath, son of Balakrishnan, Puvathur House, West Mangad, died in a bike accident during the wee hours on Monday. The previous evening, his wife Namitha was admitted to Ashwini Hospital in Thrissur for childbirth. Sharath’s mother Sheela and his father were with Namitha. As Sharath runs a mobile phone shop near Pazhanji Chirakkal Centre, he said he would reach the hospital in the morning.

The accident happened while he was returning after closing the shop late at night. Sharath was riding on his friend’s bike when it went out of control at a stretch where metal was laid on the road, and the works were not over.

Sharath, who hit on a compound wall head-on, was taken to the hospital immediately by the onlookers. However, he could not be saved.

His friend, Choolpurath Anurag (19), who has sustained severe injuries, is currently undergoing treatment.

The couple’s relatives are to inform Namitha of his death and let her see him for one last time, before his funeral this morning.