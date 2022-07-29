Youth Cong workers block CM's car in Kochi, attempt to smash window

Kochi: In a major breach of security, a Youth Congress worker jumped in front of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's car in Kakkanad of Kerala's Ernakulam district on Friday and attempted to break open its window.

The Congress activist who hammered the window pane was removed by the police. The police force had cleared Youth Congress activists from the protest site in the area in the morning. However, some of protestors who managed to steer clear of the police in the morning managed to gheraoe the CM's car later.

The Chief Minister was visiting the district for the inauguration of new IT spaces at the InfoPark and CTP equipment at the government press, both in at Kakkanad.

Besides Kakkanad, Youth Congress activists waved black flags at the CM's convoy in Aluva and Kalammassery as part of their agitation over the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling scandal.

Police detain Youth Congress workers waving black flags at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Photo: Manorama

According to police, five YC workers have been taken into custody in connection with the incident. The protesters, holding black flags, attempted to obstruct traffic and shouted slogans against the CM, seeking his resignation over the gold smuggling case.

However, they were caught by the police personnel deployed on the spot to facilitate the smooth travelling of the CM.

The southern state had witnessed massive protests a few weeks ago after the key accused in the gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh, levelled serious allegations against the chief minister and his family in the smuggling case.