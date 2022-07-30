Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Monkeypox suspected in Thrissur youth who died on Saturday

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 30, 2022 10:09 PM IST
Monkey pox
Representative image. Photo: Arif biswas/ Shutterstock.com
Topic | Thrissur

Monkeypox has been suspected in a 22-year-old returnee from UAE who died at Chavakkad here on Saturday.

The samples were sent for testing at the National Institute of Virology's unit in Alappuzha based on the suspicion raised by the Health Department.

Though the victim, who had arrived from UAE three days ago, showed symptoms of the viral disease, his body reportedly did not have red marks or blisters.

RELATED ARTICLES

The patient, however, had seizures and other symptoms related to the disease. It is understood that the patient was suspected to have contracted the disease when he left UAE.

The Health Department had notified the district administration and the cremation was performed adhering to protocols similar to COVID deaths.

Meanwhile, India's first monkeypox patient, a 35-year-old man in Kollam, was discharged from the Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram after recovering from the disease.

There are two other active cases of monkeypox in Kerala and the health department has informed that their condition is stable.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.