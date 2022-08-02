Keralite dies in accident during Kanyakumari-Kashmir skateboard trip

Thiruvananthapuram: A daring attempt of a 30-year-old to skateboard from Kanyakumari to Kashmir met with a tragic end after he was killed in an accident on Monday. The deceased is Venjarammoodu native Anas Hajas.

According to information received by his relatives, Anas was hit by a truck in Haryana's Panchkula during the early hours of Monday. Though onlookers rushed him to the hospital, Hajas couldn't be saved.

It was a friend of Hajas who broke the unfortunate news to his family.

The body has been shifted to the mortuary of Kalka Government Hospital in Haryana.

Hajas' journey kicked off on May 29 from Kanyakumari. He is survived by his father Aliyar Kunju, mother Shaila Beevi and siblings Ajimsha Amani and Sumayya.