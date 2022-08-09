TVPM murder: Adam Ali found Manorama alone, exploited nod to take water from her premises

Thiruvananthapuram: A family here had to pay a very heavy price for being considerate to a group of non-Keralites who were working in a nearby plot.

Migrant worker Adam Ali brutally murdered 68-year-old woman Manorama at her house at Kesavadasapuram in Thiruvananthapuram district on Sunday afternoon.

The 21-year-old Ali, a West Bengal native, was a construction worker near Manorama's house. Adam was among the six workers involved in the construction works. Ali and his colleagues were allowed to enter the victim's premises to fetch water.

Manorama, a retired senior superintendent of the Collegiate Education department, and her husband Dinaraj lived at the house. Migrant workers had been fetching water from Manorama's house for nearly six weeks. The couple had given permission to the workers to draw water from the well for drinking or any other use. Ali and his friends freely entered the house premises. The police suspect that the accused likely took advantage of this liberty.

The courtyard and hall of Manorama's house can be seen from the under-construction building. Dinaraj left for Varkala by 9am on Sunday to attend a function. Adam reportedly saw this from the under-construction building. As it was a Sunday, there was no work either.

Adam went to Manorama's house by 1pm. The murder was committed by 1.15pm, according to the police inference.

Manorama’s ornaments, including a six-sovereign gold chain, earrings and bangles, are missing. The murder was committed in the kitchen, and the body was dumped in the well of a nearby house. The accused later tried to flee to Kolkata, but was nabbed from the Chennai Central railway station.