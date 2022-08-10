Palakkad murder: Sujeesh killed Surya Priya as their friendship turned sour

Palakkad: A chilling murder of a young woman has been reported from a village near Chittilancherry in Palakkad district.

Surya Priya, 24, was found dead in her room. She was killed when her mother and grandfather were not home. The crime happened around 11 am on Wednesday.

Surya's mother Geetha, uncle Radhakrishnan and grandfather Mani live in the house. Geetha and Radhakrishnan had gone to work. Mani had gone out for tea when Sujeesh arrived and strangled Surya to death.

After confirming that Surya had died, Sujeesh took her mobile phone and directly went to the police station to surrender.



Even her neighbours found out about the incident once police reached the house.

Sujeesh and Surya were friends for a long time. However, both fell out over some issue, which eventually led to the murder, said police upon preliminary investigation.

Surya Priya was the secretary of the Kothanallore unit of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the CPM. She was also a member of DYFI's Chittilancherry regional committee and also of the community development society (CDS) unit at the Melarkode panchayat and an active social worker.

The motive for the murder is yet to be ascertained. Alathur police are still gathering information from Surya's relatives and friends.