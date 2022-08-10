Hotel employee falls from terrace, hits high-voltage line, dies

Kumarakom: A hotel employee met with a horrible death on the wee hours of Tuesday after he fell from the terrace of a two-storied building here, about 10 km from Kottayam town. Before hitting the ground he hit a high-voltage line passing close to the building.

The deceased is Amal (24), a native of Cheruthoni in Idukki district.

Amal was an employee of Hotel Suri at the popular tourist village.

The tragedy happened at about 1.30 am on Tuesday at a lodge near the boat jetty.

Amal reportedly arrived here to deliver bottled water to a few friends who were staying in the lodge.

He had gone straight to the terrace expecting to see his friends there. Hearing a door being closed downstairs, he peered down, but apparently lost his balance and fell. During the fall his body struck the 11 KV lines passing near the property.

Autopsy will confirm whether he died due to electrocution or trauma from the fall, police said.

Amal was rushed to the hospital by his friends in an unconscious state but he could not be saved.

His funeral is scheduled for Wednesday noon at St Mary's Church at Karimban village in Idukki.

He is survived by mother Laly and brother Alan.