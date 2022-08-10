Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Hotel employee falls from terrace, hits high-voltage line, dies

Our Correspondent
Published: August 10, 2022 11:00 AM IST Updated: August 10, 2022 12:10 PM IST
Amal
Amal fell from the terrace of a two-storied building and struck a high-voltage line.
Topic | Kottayam

Kumarakom: A hotel employee met with a horrible death on the wee hours of Tuesday after he fell from the terrace of a two-storied building here, about 10 km from Kottayam town. Before hitting the ground he hit a high-voltage line passing close to the building.

The deceased is Amal (24), a native of Cheruthoni in Idukki district.

Amal was an employee of Hotel Suri at the popular tourist village.

RELATED ARTICLES

The tragedy happened at about 1.30 am on Tuesday at a lodge near the boat jetty.

Amal reportedly arrived here to deliver bottled water to a few friends who were staying in the lodge.

He had gone straight to the terrace expecting to see his friends there. Hearing a door being closed downstairs, he peered down, but apparently lost his balance and fell. During the fall his body struck the 11 KV lines passing near the property.

Autopsy will confirm whether he died due to electrocution or trauma from the fall, police said.

Amal was rushed to the hospital by his friends in an unconscious state but he could not be saved.

His funeral is scheduled for Wednesday noon at St Mary's Church at Karimban village in Idukki.

He is survived by mother Laly and brother Alan. 

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.