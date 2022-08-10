Retired cop who assisted murder-accused NRI surrenders

A retired police inspector, who was a close aide of murder-accused NRI industrialist Shaibin Ashraf, surrendered on Wednesday after evading arrest for months in connection with the torture killing of a Mysuru healer in Nilambur.

The former cop, Sundaran Surendran surrendered at the Muttom Judicial Magistrate Court in Thodupuzha. He was remanded and handed over to the Nilambur Police. Earlier, the court had denied him bail.

While questioning the other accused in the murder of the traditional healer, Saba Sharif, the investigators reportedly learned that Surendran provided legal and other support in all illegal dealings of Shaibin.

It is alleged that Surendran had helped Shaibin destroy evidence in the murder case. He had been in hiding since Shaibin's arrest.

According to reports, Surendran had not used his mobile phone for months and neither had he tried to access the pension amount credited to his bank account for the last three months.

Incidentally, Surendran surrendered on the same day the investigators had suffered a setback in his pursuit. A team of investigators was in Mangalapuram on the day after being tipped off that Surendran could be hiding with the help of his son who used to work there.

Surendran was reportedly in-charge of Shaibin's staff in his overseas business. While in service, he used to travel abroad for the purpose after availing leave, it is alleged.

The police claim that Surendran joined Shaibin's staff on retirement and he was assisting the latter with goonda activities.

It was during the period that Shaibin was remanded for the murder of the healer. The investigators had acted promptly and filed a 3177-page charge-sheet on the 88th day.