SC suspects motive behind Kadakkavoor boy's sex abuse charge against mom

New Delhi: A child abuse case reported from Kadakkavoor in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram district a couple of years ago had shocked the public conscience as a then 37-year-old woman was accused of sexually abusing her teen son. Now, the Supreme Court has cast doubt on the likely role of the 14-year-old boy's father in implicating his estranged wife and suggested a probe in this regard.



The apex court was on Friday hearing arguments after the son approached it after the Kerala High Court exonerated his mother late last year considering the clean chit given by the probe team.

While considering his petition, the court raised several vital observations and queries. There is a possibility of the son giving the statement against his mother at the father's behest. The father could have simply used his son as a pawn in the marital disputes with his wife, it observed.

The prosecution lawyers strongly opposed the court's observation by pointing out the boy had given the statement against his mother while under the care of Child Welfare Council.

The probe team’s report that the charges against his mother were baseless have affected his social standing, they argued.

The apex court then observed there was a possibility that she could be a victim.

The court also pointed out that not only the son but the mother too might be suffering from mental stress and harassment. She could be considered a victim in the case, the court said in its preliminary observation. It also wanted to know from the petitioner the reasons for labelling the police probe report as 'false.'

The son on Thursday moved the Supreme Court against the Special Investigation Team report, which stated that the mother was innocent. The police team had submitted a report before the POSCO court that the allegations raised by the boy were baseless.

The woman, the mother of four children, had to spend 27 days in jail following the complaint by her son.