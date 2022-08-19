3 fishermen killed after bike collides with tetrapod in Kollam

Kollam: Three people were killed in a motorbike accident in the beach area here on Friday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Al Amin, Mahin and Sudheer. The incident was reported from Thanni beach area under Eravipuram Police Station limit in the wee hours on Friday.

Police said the accident occurred when three persons, all fishermen, were riding on a bike. An investigation is on to ascertain the cause of the accident, they said.

All of them died on the spot and their bodies have been shifted to Kollam General Hospital for postmortem, they added.

It is suspected that the fishermen were killed after their bike rammed into a sea wall erected in the beach area to prevent sea erosion. They were en route to Shaktikulangara to collect the catch for the day.

Their bodies were spotted by people who were out on their morning walks.