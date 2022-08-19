Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

37 years after daughter's accident death, Kottayam man dies on same spot

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 19, 2022 07:29 PM IST
road accident
MK Joseph (left). A screengrab of the accident from a CCTV footage.
Topic | Kottayam

An elderly man in Kottayam died in a road accident near the spot where his daughter had lost her life 37 years ago.

Myalil MK Joseph (77) died after a speeding KSRTC bus ran over his scooter near the Holy Cross School at Thellakom in the district by 9.10 pm on Thursday.

Joseph, who owned a lodge near the Caritas Junction was headed there when the KSRTC bus that was overtaking another vehicle rammed his scooter.

RELATED ARTICLES

In 1985, Joseph's four-year-old daughter was killed in a car accident at the same location.

Locals have complained that the area is accident-prone and at least seven persons have died there.

Joseph is survived by his wife Thressiamma (retired nursing superintendent, medical college), son Jaison and daughter Jaya.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.