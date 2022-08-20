CPI Kollam district conference takes potshots at State Govt

Kollam: The Kollam district conference of the Communist Party of India (CPI) flagged the shortcomings of the second Pinarayi Vijayan Government.



During the second day of the conference on Friday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister Veena George were singled out for harsh criticism by the delegates at the meet.

The performance of the current health minister was not up to the mark, the CPI district functionaries alleged.

The delegates also flayed the chief minister for his autocratic style.

During the tenure of the first Pinarayi Vijayan Government (2016-21) the health and the public works departments had shown remarkable progress. The progress made in the agricultural sector during the tenure of (former ministers) Mullakkara Ratnakaran and V S Sunil Kumar has come to naught, the CPI alleged.

Criticisms were also levelled against CPI Ministers P Prasad and J Chinchurani. Prasad is not taking any steps for the development of the agriculture sector, nor is he intervening in the administrative matters.

The finance department has put up a hurdle for the farmers’ pension fund and the Minister is not able to do anything over this.

Chinchurani was slammed for doing anything in favour of the party members.

The conference will conclude on Saturday.

CPI is a constituent of the Left Democratic Front which is running the Kerala Government.

Prakash Babu clarifies

CPI state assistant secretary K Prakash Babu, meanwhile, clarified that neither he nor the CPI were against the SilverLine project. Babu said this in the presence of state secretary Kanam Rajendran, while responding to the allegations that he was against the project.