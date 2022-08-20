Kannur varsity to weigh legality of Guv's stay on Priya’s appointment

Kannur: Kannur University authorities are unlikely to act in haste to challenge the Governor’s order to hold the appointment of Dr Priya Varghese as an Associate Professor.



The University Syndicate believes that the Governor’s decision to stay the appointment was not legally sound. The Syndicate has approved the University to move the High Court after availing detailed legal advice on the same.

The University has only received an email message from the Governor staying the appointment. Though it was mentioned in the Chancellor’s mail that a show cause notice would also be issued, the University has not received any yet.

The Chancellor has the power to nullify the University’s action after seeking an explanation if it violates the regulation, act or statute. However, he cannot stay the action.

The Governor had sought an explanation from the Vice-chancellor and the Registrar earlier also on other decisions taken by the University. One issue pertained to the approval of appointing the Principal of Pazhassi Raja NSS College, Mattannur. Later, when the matter reached the High Court, the Court approved the Vice Chancellor’s action.

Appointment in line with UGC norms: Priya

Priya Varghese, meanwhile, refuted charges that her appointment as the Associate Professor with the Department of Malayalam was not above board.

Anyone who reads the UGC regulations would understand that no rule has been violated, she asserted.

Those who are absolutely ignorant of the UGC regulations argue that PhD through a faculty development programme is not considered a teaching experience. They pick and cite a few lines from the UGC notification, making a hue and cry, Priya said, in her Facebook post.