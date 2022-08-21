Applications invited for key posts at Kannur varsity on permanent basis

Kannur: The Kannur University has invited applications from eligible candidates for appointment to the posts of Registrar, Finance Officer, and Controller of Examinations either through direct recruitment or on a deputation basis.



Manorama had on Friday highlighted the authorities' failure to make permanent appointments to the three vital statutory posts even while the University decided to approach the High Court in the case of Dr Priya Varghese despite the recent controversy. There were charges that Dr Priya, wife of Chief Minister’s private secretary K K Ragesh, was selected to the Associate Professor post overlooking various other candidacies.

Following the news, the University has invited applications to the posts on a permanent basis. The authorities have made temporary recruitments to the Registrar and Finance Officer posts for the last three years and to the Controller of Examinations since March this year.

It has been alleged that the failure to make the permanent postings limited the University's control with the Vice Chancellor alone. The VC will shoulder the responsibilities in the absence of regular postings to these key posts. It is alleged that those appointed temporarily are forced to toe the VC's line.