LDF retains Mattannur municipality; UDF doubles tally to 14

Kannur: The Left Democratic Front (LDF) registered a sweeping victory in the Mattannur municipal council elections on Monday.

It won 21 of the 35 seats here while rivals United Democratic Front (UDF) was able to double its seat - from 7 to 14.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could not win a single seat this time around.

The counting of the votes took place at Mattannur Higher Secondary School.

The polling in the election was 84.61 per cent (an increase from 2017's 82.91 per cent)

Out of the total 38811 voters, 32837 people cast their vote. There were a total of 111 candidates in the fray between all 35 wards.