CB raid at PC George's residence; Shone's conversation with Dileep's brother on the radar

Kottayam: The Crime Branch on Thursday raided Kerala Janapaksham leader PC George's residence.

The raid was conducted by Crime Branch DySP's team at George's residence in Erattupetta.

The Crime Branch had earlier registered a case against PC George's son Shone George for allegedly creating a WhatsApp group for spreading false information about the survivor in the actress assault case of 2017.

The source of the fake WhatsApp messages related to Malayalam actor Dileep meant to derail the probe is also being looked into. The messages from Shone's number are being investigated.

Shone had allegedly spoken to Dileep's brother on phone.