Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

CB raid at PC George's residence; Shone's conversation with Dileep's brother on the radar

Our Correspondent
Published: August 25, 2022 10:11 AM IST Updated: August 25, 2022 10:59 AM IST
Shone George, PC George. File photo: Manorama
Topic | Kottayam

Kottayam: The Crime Branch on Thursday raided Kerala Janapaksham leader PC George's residence.

The raid was conducted by Crime Branch DySP's team at George's residence in Erattupetta.

The Crime Branch had earlier registered a case against PC George's son Shone George for allegedly creating a WhatsApp group for spreading false information about the survivor in the actress assault case of 2017.

RELATED ARTICLES

The source of the fake WhatsApp messages related to Malayalam actor Dileep meant to derail the probe is also being looked into. The messages from Shone's number are being investigated.

Shone had allegedly spoken to Dileep's brother on phone.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.