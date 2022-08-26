3 arrested for rape of minor hostel inmates

Thiruvanananthapuram: Three young men have been arrested and a case under the POCSO Act has been registered for the rape of three teenage girls at a hostel at Kadinamkulam in Thiruvanananthapuram district.



The arrested youths are natives of Valiyathura.

They landed in police net quite unexpectedly on Thursday night. The trio stumbled upon the police as they jumped over the hostel wall. The cops were waiting there on seeing a suspiciously parked bike near the hostel. Upon questioning them, the shocking crime was unravelled.

The girls were made to drink liquor by the young men after they made their entry into the hostel.

The young men were familiar to the girls. They came in contact through social media.