Heists at 11 South Indian Bank ATMs in Kochi, hunt on for lone robber

Kochi: A major raid on ATMs has been reported from Kochi city. Eleven ATMs of the South Indian Bank were robbed by an individual here on Thursday.

An amount of Rs 25,000 was stolen from the South Indian Bank in Kalamassery alone.

The CCTV visuals of the man have been released by the police. A massive police hunt is on for the robber.

The CCTV visuals show the man blocking the machine's cash dispenser before an individual enters the ATM cubicle. When the customer leaves the ATM, he removes the cover and takes away the cash.

The modus operandi of the robbery is clear in the visuals.