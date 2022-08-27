Collection agent escapes bid on life by husband, friends

Adoor: A 27-year-old woman who works as a collection agent of a private bank has alleged that her husband and his friends made a bid on her life and robbed her of money and other valuables.

"I was waylaid and an attempt was made to set me on fire by pouring petrol over me. My husband and friends have fled after the attack," Ashwathy, who approached the police, claimed in her complaint.

They also forcefully took Rs 1.75 lakh, she added.

Her husband Krishna Kumar, a native of Thengamam, relative Akhil, and friend Rajesh and another friend have gone into hiding.

Ashwathi said that the incident happened around 6.50 pm on Thursday. She had gone to the Mundappally area to collect the instalments of the bank loan. While she was returning, Krishna Kumar and his aides stopped her, toppled the scooter and attacked her.

Krishna Kumar and one of his friends dragged her into nearby bushes. After beating her, they poured petrol over her head. As she cried out for help, the local people rushed to the spot.

Amid this, the husband and the others fled on the bike with the bag containing the cash. The local people informed the police.

Apart from the cash, the bag contained a mobile phone, a tab, and the receipt book of the bank, among other articles.

Ashwathi got married 6 years ago. Krishna Kumar used to frequently harass her after coming home drunk. A case has been registered at the Adoor station over the woman being thrown out of their house at Thengamam a year ago.

Ashwathi said that the resentment over filing the case is the likely motive for Thursday's attack.

SI K S Dhanya is in charge of the investigation.