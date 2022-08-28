CPM TVPM chief Anavoor Nagappan’s house attacked

An unidentified gang has attacked the house of CPM Thiruvananthapuram district secretary Anavoor Nagappan. The gang which came by a vehicle pelted the house with stones Saturday night.

Nagappan was not at home when the attack happened. Only his wife and son were there. Window panes were vandalised in the attack. A car of Nagappan's son was also damaged. Police have begun an investigation.

The attack came hours after a gang threw stones at the ruling party's district committee office, in the wee hours of Saturday. The CPM has alleged that BJP/RSS activists were behind the attacks.

Three activists of the ABVP, the student wing of the RSS, have been arrested for the attack on the CPM district office. They are also accused in a case relating to an attack on CPM's Vanchiyoor ward councillor Gayathri Babu on Friday.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday condemned the attack on CPM's district office and said a public opinion should be formed against those who target the party offices and its workers.

The attack was carried out by a group of bike-borne men at around 2 AM. The windscreens of the vehicles parked in the courtyard of the building were damaged in the stone pelting, police said.

LDF convener E P Jayarajan said the Sangh Parivar elements were purposefully engaged in 'destroying' the peace and harmony prevailing in the society.

"It was the RSS criminals, who attacked the district committee office. Stones were hurled on the car of the District Secretary and it seems like their aim was to attack if someone came out of the office on hearing the noises outside."

He further alleged that the BJP never allows the Thiruvananthapuram corporation to function properly and aims to create issues in the council meeting.

"When we undertook a march to explain the role of BJP in hampering the development prospects of Thiruvananthapuram, the RSS activists attacked our workers. They were expecting us to retaliate," Jayarajan added.