Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Kerala to receive rainfall until Sept 2, more NDRF teams to arrive

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 29, 2022 07:02 PM IST
Representational image
Representational image.
Topic | Idukki

All districts in Kerala barring Kasaragod are expected to receive rains on Tuesday. Heavy rains had lashed the districts of Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki on Monday.

The India Meteorological Department has issued an yellow alert for the 13 districts. Rains with thunderstorms are expected in various places in the state until September 2.

Fisherfolk along the Kerala, Lakshadweep shores have been warned to not venture into sea until September 2.

RELATED ARTICLES

The state government informed that more teams of the NDRF will be deployed in the wake of the prevailing rain situation.

At present, two teams are camping in Kerala and five more will land on Tuesday. The force will be deployed in the districts of Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Wayanad and Kannur.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.