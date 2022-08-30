Injured man misses out on prompt care as ambulance door gets jammed, dies

Kozhikode: In a freak incident a 66-year-old security guard who was rushed to the hospital here with serious injuries could not be given prompt medical attention as he was stuck in the ambulance after its door got jammed. Thirty precious minutes were lost by the time he was taken out of the vehicle after breaking open the door and by the time doctors attended to him, he succumbed to the grave injuries.

The incident happened at the casualty of the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on Monday noon. Koyamon, a Feroke resident, was rushed here from the Beach Hospital after he was knocked down by a two-wheeler while he was crossing the road after having lunch from a hotel near the Red Cross Junction.

At first, he was admitted to the Beach Hospital. When his condition worsened, the doctors asked his relatives to shift him to the MCH. He was then taken to the MCH by an ambulance belonging to the Beach Hospital. He was accompanied by a doctor and two friends in the ambulance. However, to the horror of the desperate kin, the door of the ambulance could not be opened as it arrived at the casualty wing.

Those who accompanied Koya then tried to open by kicking the door. The ambulance driver then tried to open it using a screwdriver. But all their attempts went in vain. Later, another person broke open the door with an axe and took the injured person out of the ambulance.

But the delay likely proved costly for the hapless man. He soon breathed his last.

Koyamon of "SP House" at Karuvanthiruthy in Feroke was working as a security guard at an establishment on Cherooty Road.