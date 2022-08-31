HC stays order asking Kerala govt to pay Rs 103cr for KSRTC salaries

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday stayed an earlier order asking the state government to pay the salary of the employees of the cash-strapped Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).

A division bench stayed a single bench's order that the government has to pay Rs 103 crore to disburse the 2-month salary and the festival bonus for the KSRTC employees.

The stay order came on an appeal filed by the state government challenging the single bench directive. The appeal was filed on the grounds that the HC single bench should have left the matter for the government to decide as the court directive would create a huge burden for the government.

The high court has posted the case to Thursday for further hearing.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will talk to the representatives of the employees' unions on Monday. Transport Minister Antony Raju will also attend the meeting. Sources said the government is looking to pay salaries before Onam.

Employees, including R Baji, had filed a petition against the delay in the disbursal of salaries. And the court on August 24 directed the government to release the money. The government was directed to make good any shortfall in the funds required for the disbursal of 2-month salary and festival bonus after taking into account the money available with the corporation. The government was also asked to release the remaining amount by September 1.



The appeal was filed by stating that the government and the KSRTC staff do not have an employer-employee relationship. The government stated that it has no obligation to pay salaries to the employees appointed by the KSRTC. It was also pointed out that there is no statute or contractual terms that the government has to provide financial assistance.

The salary disbursement in the KSRTC for the month of July is yet to begin.

After Thursday, it will be time to pay the salary for August.

With the government stating in court that it has no obligation to pay the salary for the KSRTC employees, the management is worried that the State assistance would be delayed. The management had approached the government, seeking Rs 103 crore to pay the full salary before September 5. A total of Rs 164 crore is needed to pay the salaries for two months.

Pension disbursal to be completed today

The pension disbursal in the KSRTC would be completed on Wednesday. The 2-month pension arrears have been disbursed in 12 districts. Pension would be disbursed in Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam districts on Wednesday.

Single-duty system

Meanwhile, the management is firm on implementing the single-duty system in the KSRTC. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is likely to hold talks with the trade unions next week. But the trade unions are also likely to remain firm in their stance.

In the 12-hour single-duty system proposed by the management, the work timing is only for 8 hours but the employees have to remain at the depot during the remaining four hours. The employees have been asked to be at the depot so that they are available for duty at any time. The trade unions are trying to get some relaxation in this.

The ongoing issue of delay in payment of salaries and pensions of KSRTC employees, which has also reached the Kerala High Court, led to a heated discussion between the Congress-led UDF opposition and the Left front in the state assembly on Monday with both blaming each other for the present plight of the public transportation body.

State Transport Minister Antony Raju alleged that no pensions were provided during UDF rule and this welfare measure was brought in during the Left rule and that trade unions of Congress were opposed to the single duty system which could make KSRTC profitable.

He contended that the COVID-19 pandemic, rising fuel prices and denial of certain concessions, like discounts on bulk purchase, by oil marketing companies (OMCs) has adversely impacted the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).