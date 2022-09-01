Kerala CM, other leaders mourn Mary Roy’s death

Top political leaders in Kerala have expressed condolences over the death of noted academician and women’s rights activist Mary Roy in Kottayam on Thursday.

“Mary Roy’s contributions to education and women’s welfare are noteworthy. She has earned a place in history for her legal fight to ensure equal inheritance for women,” said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Opposition Leader V D Satheesan termed Mary Roy as a symbol of the battle for women’s rights. “She came to the limelight with her fight to change the perception that women were second-class citizens. It was Mary Roy’s legal battle that led to the Supreme Court judgment ensuring equal rights for male and female heirs over their parents’ property,” he said.

“Moreover, Mary Roy created a revolution by challenging the traditional educational system. The ‘Pallikoodam’ school she established in Kottayam stands as an example for her efforts in the education sector,” added Satheesan while offering condolences to Mary Roy’s family and friends.

“Mary Roy’s demise is the end of an era,” said Minister for Water Resources Roshy Augustine. “She has left her mark as an academician and social activist who revolutionized education. By setting up the Pallikoodam school in Kottayam, Mary Roy brought about a disruption in traditional school education,” said the minister.

“Her life is also the story of an unparalleled legal battle,” he added.

Former minister K C Joseph said that female children earned equal inheritance over ancestral property under the Christian Succession Law thanks to Mary Roy’s legal struggle.

“We cannot also forget her contributions to educational sector,” Joseph added.